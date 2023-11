Bigg Boss 17 is doing well and the TRPs of the show have been super amazing. The show is the talk of the town because the contestants are giving good content. This season, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants. Manasvi and Samarth had entered as the wild card contestants in the second week itself. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain confesses to being jealous about Ankita Lokhande's popularity; netizens say, 'Asli chehra saamne' [Check Reactions]

The growing TRPs have been loved by the makers. They are now planning to make the show even bigger. Recently, there were rumours that the makers are planning mass elimination. There will be four to five people who will get eliminated. Post the elimination, the makers will bring in some wild card contestants in the show.

Wild card entries in Bigg Boss 17?

As per reports, the list of the wild card contestants is out now. Reports say that Anupamaa actress Tassnim Nerurkar who played Rakhi Dave in the show will be entering Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. Lock Upp fame Poonam Pandey will also reportedly enter as wild card.

Flora Saini who is known for her bold scenes on OTT has also been reportedly approached. Shekhar Suman's son, Adhyayan Suman will also be reportedly entering the show. Actor Bhavin Bhanushali might also enter the show. Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam has also been approached. This is a big story in TV news.

Mid week eviction in Bigg Boss 17?

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. In today's episode, we will see Bigg Boss announcing the mid week eviction. The Dimaag house contestants are asked to give three names of contestants who are not contributing to the show much.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

The Dimaag house members were heard taking Neil, Navid, Rinku and Jigna's name. However, there is not much shown in the promo of the show.