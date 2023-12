Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. Fans are loving this season and showering all the love on the contestants. The TRPs of the show have been superb and the contestants have turned out to be very entertaining. Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are still in the show now. Last week, we saw a huge drama between Ankita-Vicky and Neil-Aishwarya. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande admits she was a possessive GF to Sushant Singh Rajput; was this behind their breakup?

Ankita and Neil fought during the nominations and later Vicky decided to nominate Neil for the entire season and save Anurag. This decision of Vicky looked quite unfair to the entire house and we saw arguments happening between the two couples. However, Neil said that he will get back the power once and at that time Vicky would suffer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Nominations: Top players Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and six more contestants in danger zone; check full list

Bigg Boss gives Ankita a big offer

Now, the time has come it seems. Bigg Boss has shut down the Dil, Dimaag and Dum rooms. He has made all the contestants stay in the living area. They are all sleeping together in the living room. Now, Bigg Boss has decided to give some of them the rooms back but there's a twist. In the latest promo released, we see Bigg Boss announcing that it is time to open the bedrooms again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan pulls off a Gautam Vig devoiding members of full ration; netizens say 'Sana rocked mohalla shocked'

He calls Ankita in the theraphy room of the Dil room. He tells her that the Dil room can be hers if she nominates Vicky for the entire season. She denies the offer. Later, he gives a similar offer to Vicky. He tells her to nominate Ankita Lokhande for the entire season and free Neil.

Vicky Jain's shocking decision

Later, Bigg Boss announces what Vicky decided in the therapy room. Everyone looks shocked by the decision and later we see Ankita confronting Vicky for his decision. She asks him if he is using her like the game. This is a big story in TV news.

It seems Vicky has decided to nominate Ankita for the entire season and save Neil.