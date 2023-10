Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain has disappointment at every stage of the Bigg Boss house, Ankita Lokhande has become a bechari for everyone, thanks to Vicky Jain's disrespectful behaviour towards her. And now fans are hoping that the coming Karwa Chauth festival might bring changes in the dynamics of their relationship. Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant festivals in Indian tradition, where every wife keeps her husband close and vice versa. And fans are elated to see if Vicky will keep up with Ankita or not. Ankita Lokhande, who has been getting huge support and love from her fans, is looking forward to celebrating Karwa Chauth in the Bigg Boss house for the first time ever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma massively trolled for her unnecessary fight with Neil Bhatt; netizens say ‘She needs treatment’

Vicky Jain disses Ankita Lokhande when she says he will keep Karwa Chauth fast.

Vicky, who is labelled as a toxic husband, was completely dissatisfied with Ankita's statement about him keeping a fast for her on Karwa Chauth. In the live footage of the show, Ankita is seen telling Abhishek Kumar in front of Vicky how he will keep a fast for her on Karwa Chauth, and he straight up says, No. This video of the star husband is once again bringing criticism to him:

Ok don't know why bt #VickyJain deserves this & I'm 10000% agreeing with #AishwaryaSharma that " HAR MARD AAPKE JAISA NHI HOTA ". The way he has behaved with #AnkitaLokhande is unacceptable.#BiggBoss17 • #BB17 pic.twitter.com/21Ocn4xKrs — ❝????❞ (@Yours_Kian) October 29, 2023

Ankita Lokhande talks about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput

Ever since Ankita Lokhande spoke about her separation with Sushant , fans feel that she was better off with the late actor and they immensely miss him.