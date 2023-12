Bigg Boss 17 has been a season where all the contestants are too engrossed in fighting. Whether it is Neil Bhatt or Abhishek Kumar, everyone feel fights are the only way to get noticed inside the house. The Korean pop singer Aoora has brought a fresh lease of life to the proceedings. He is entertaining the audience, and is quite chill. People were surprised to see that he did the house duties without any drama as well. KhanZaadi and Aoora have bonded well. Both are singers, composers and song-writers. Moreover, KhanZaadi is from the Northeast where the craze for K-Pop is the greatest. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'Jhootha aadmi'; adds fuel to his war with Abhishek Kumar with a shocking revelation [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 17: Will KhanZaadi reveal her secrets?

It seems Aoora and Khanzaadi had a conversation where he asks her about the marks on her forearms. It seems there are cuts left from her childhood. She tells him that she had a tough childhood. KhanZaadi is born in a family of six siblings. The rapper ran away from home to chase her dreams. In between, she had ankylosing spondylitis, and was bound on a wheelchair for some months. Aoora and KhanZaadi seem to be going steady with their friendship. Let us see if this materialises into something bigger.

Bigg Boss 17 sees lowest ever TRPs

Bigg Boss 17 has seen lowest ever TRPs in the week days. Many feel it is because of the boring game play and how makers are keen to only promote couple angle. KhanZaadi never shows her forearms on the show. The rapper does not wish to answer unpleasant questions. They are many who are curious to know the past of the rapper. KhanZaadi had a tough childhood as her family is one of modest means.