One of the most popular reality shows in India, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 is set to premiere in the upcoming weeks. The OTT version of the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently concluded with social media influencer Elvish Yadav winning the show and fans can't wait for the next season to begin. While the speculations regarding the list of contestants have been doing the rounds, one such name that has emerged is Seema Haider, who has become a viral sensation on social media.

Seema Haider to participate in Bigg Boss 17?

Reportedly, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 are leaving no stones unturned to deliver yet another blockbuster season of Bigg Boss. For this, they have ensured that they bring in popular social media celebrities and actors on the show to get good TRPs.

Recently, Seema shared a video of herself, where she revealed that she has been offered Bigg Boss 17. She also spoke about getting an invitation from The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Seema said that she has declined both the offers.

Seema and her husband Sachin Meena revealed that although she has been offered reality shows, the duo will not be participating in any shows due to the ongoing investigations regarding her. The duo said that they might participate in reality shows in the future, but as of now the duo will not be seen in any shows.

Bigg Boss 17 postponed?

According to reports, the show has been postponed due to the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The show, which usually starts in the beginning of October, has been postponed without any official premiere date.

"While the official date is not out, we are hearing that the makers will postpone it. No one will miss India's matches in the World Cup. It just does not make sense to clash with the tournament viewership,” a source close to the show told BollywoodLife.