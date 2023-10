Bigg Boss 17 fans are shocked seeing how Vicky Jain has been losing his cool on Ankita Lokhande. The couple are having non-stop fights. Netizens feel that Vicky Jain is far ahead of his wife in the game as a player. They have also said that Ankita Lokhande looks insecure of her husband on the show. He has been behaving quite rudely with her much to the shock of the viewers. From calling her dumb to saying I have given you everything, he has passed some very mean comments. But before going on the show, Vicky Jain had said that he would not compromise on his relationship on any front. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia reacts as Isha Malviya denies dating Samarth Jurel; says, 'Stop stringing two boys along'

Vicky Jain on his relationship with Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain had earlier told ETimes that Ankita Lokhande and he are both strong-headed people. He said they do not have any filter. He said they like to deal differently with things. Vicky Jain said the show is about playing independently yet being there for one another. However, it is coming across as Vicky Jain has become emotionally distant from his wife. In his ETimes interview he had said that his relationship is way bigger than any show. He said everything is fine as long as people do not question or judge their relationship. He said if there is something like that, he will take a stand for the same. He also said that they are competitive as people. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar has a major breakdown as Isha Malviya's BF Samarth Jurel enters the shows; actress DENIES being his GF

Vicky Jain on people trolling Ankita Lokhande and him

Vicky Jain has said that trolls do not bother him. He said Ankita Lokhande and he have come ahead in their relationship because they did not bother about people. He said the couple love each other but also have a lot of fights. On social media, people have advised Ankita Lokhande to re-evaluate her relationship with Vicky Jain. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Isha Malviya blatantly deny dating Samarth Jurel in front of Abhishek Kumar? Watch VIRAL VIDEO

I can’t believe what did #AnkitaLokhande see in an arrogant man like #VickyJain that she married him! Like seriously ???? I am sure ankita is not poor to marry for money! Nor does she is dumb to tolerate such insult n humiliation on national tv! #BB17 — Hiten (@HitenK2021) October 28, 2023

Not a #AnkitaLokhande fan but i must say she married a very selfish and toxic person. How difficult is it for #VickyJain to comfort ur wife? No he is hellbound on making her understand game..areh bhai forget game and say something sweet to mellow her down while she's crying+ — Lily's (@Lilys128_190126) October 28, 2023

#vickyjain is playing nice game but the way he disrespect his wife #AnkitaLokhande its just not acceptable.Calling her Dumb, chee, Bewkuf, Gwaar, zindagi mein kabhi kuch nahi diya its so Disgraceful man! I don’t like #ankita either but calling her names on national TV not Done! — Aashima (@Aashima00507761) October 28, 2023

Vicky Jain is the owner of a big coal mining business in Chhattisgarh. His family lives in Bilaspur. They knew each other for five years as a couple. In fact, Vicky Jain was originally a friend of late Sushant Singh Rajput.