Bigg Boss 17 is a season which many feel is not being played to its full potential. There has been no tasks or activities that bring out the competitiveness in players. The game has been about couples, ex-lovers and wildcards. As we know, Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain were very close in the initial few weeks. All of them were staying in the dil room including his former girlfriend, Isha Malviya. But now, Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande are at loggerheads. On the show, Kumar tried to make an angle with KhanZaadi aka Firoza Khan but that did not work out so well. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Nazila's tale of love and betrayal inspired by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone episode of KWK 8

Watch the video of dirty fight between Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17

We can see that Vicky Jain has pushed Abhishek Kumar with full aggression. This happens after Kumar shames him as a 40-year-old man, quite similar to what was said to late Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13. He tells Abhishek Kumar that not a single girl wants to be with him in a relationship. Kumar says women go to him only for....when Ankita Lokhande barges in and they have a nasty argument. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Khanzaadi reveals who according to her is the winner material, one who shouldn't win and more

Netizens debate on whether Vicky Jain will be out of Bigg Boss 17?

In the past, we saw how makers evicted some contestants for being too violent. Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Aarya was also out of the show for this reason. He too had a fight with Abhishek Kumar. Many feel that makers are biased towards the couple so Jain will very much stay on the show. Take a look at some of the reactions.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui apologises to Ayesha Khan and admits he was wrong; latter breaks down ‘I can never forgive you’

Trending Now

Let's see what action will be taken on Vicky he pushed first

If sunny can be out then why not Vicky — True Indian (@mushtaqkh1234) December 18, 2023

Abhishek jo poke kr rha hai age shame kr rha hai, kch bhi bol rha hai vo kisi ne nhi dekh vo baat krte hue charge up hoke upr ko ata hai, vicky ne pehle dhka dediya to Vicky galat hai ye kya baat hui, Abhishek ye soch rha hai ye sab krke final tk jayega vo?? — Kartik (@paarth_jeet) December 18, 2023

Ab inko bhi nikalo dono ko.........thalka ko to bda bola tha ? — Kavita rani?️‍?️ (@ranikavita01) December 18, 2023

Ye ghatiya poker Abhishek ne pehle tehlka ko Bahar niklwaya aur abb Vicky ko Bahar niklwana chahta hai. Saala ghatiya aadmi.. — ਸਵਾ ਲੱਖ megapixels ਦੀ ਅੱਖ (@megapixels32821) December 18, 2023

We have to see if Vicky Jain gets nominated for the entire season or what. fans are hoping that the makers will be unbiased. There are many who believe that this is Abhishek Kumar's style of playing on the show.