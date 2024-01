Bigg Boss 17 Winner has been announced, Munawar Faruqui has won Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan. Abhishek Kumar has become the first runner-up of the season. Mannara Chopra became the second runner-up. Ankita Lokhande was evicted at fourth place while Arun Mashettey was eliminated at 5th place. With that, the latest Bigg Boss 17 season has concluded and it's time to look forward to another OTT or TV show in a couple of months. A lot of people were rooting for Abhishek Kumar to lift the trophy.

Abhishek Kumar gets massive support from the online audience after he loses trophy to Munawar Faruqui

Abhishek Kumar started off with a limited fanbase. He entered the show with Isha Malviya. They had a huge history which was ugly and was brought on television and discussed widely as well. He faced Isha and Samarth Jurel inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. Yet, he stood strong. Towards the end, Abhishek Kumar gained a humungous fanbase. Not just Junta but even celebs stood up for Abhishek and rooted for his win. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui's friends MC Stan, Sadakat arrive to celebrate his rumoured win? Karan sends special birthday wishes

Abhishek might not have lifted the trophy but he has definitely won a lot of hearts. A lot of netizens have come out in support of Abhishek Kumar. They feel Abhishek was more deserving than Munawar. The Udaariyaan actor had a tremendous journey inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. A lot of Bigg Boss 17 audience felt that Abhishek might not have won the trophy but he definitely won a lot of hearts. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: It is finally Munawar Faruqui vs Abhishek Kumar

Jo Jyada Deserving hota hai vo bas side me tali bajata rah jata hai Trophy koe or hi le jata hai

Well played #AbhishekKumar God bless you#BiggBoss17

Same jaise #BiggBoss16 me hua

Priyanka shiv tali bajate rah gaye trophy undeserving mc stan le gaya — Ishika Sagar (@IshikaSagar11) January 28, 2024

#BiggBoss17GrandFinale

I don't know whether u agree with me or not but this was the most talked about Bigboss ever,

and Abhishek and Munavvar are two of the most deserving finalists ever#MunawarFaraqui? #AbhishekKumar

Both are winners for me ?

Well played both of u ♥️? pic.twitter.com/MqIhCNgEgx — Mox (@moxx316) January 28, 2024

#Abhishekkumar is the true winner of #BiggBoss17GrandFinale, guy literally came with 0 fan following & ended up being top 2, unlike the womanizer Munawwar. — Alankit (@Alankit_) January 28, 2024

#AbhishekKumar entered the show with almost zero fan base. But after all his hardships he has reached the top 2 and won many hearts. I am so sure in future Abhishek will get lots of good projects and entertain us with his work.? Also thanks to all those who supported him❤️ — ? ??????? ? (@otaku_titlee) January 28, 2024

#AbhishekKumar you really played well ❤ HUMARA WINNER ABHISHEK pic.twitter.com/PZg7DGWyhz — Hasan Khan ?? (@Real_HasanKhan) January 28, 2024

#BigBoss17 #AbhishekKumar is the real winner.. wrong decision by makers by choosing #MunnawarFaruqui as winner. Big boss sach me scripted hai.. #boycott #BigBoss17 — Anuj Gupta (@guptanuj4u) January 28, 2024

Maano ya naa maano deserving to #AbhishekKumar hee tha Btw Congratulations #MunawarFaraqui for the title — Mayank sharma ?? (@Mayanklawania10) January 28, 2024

It's not Abhishek's loss it's Bigg boss loss#AbhishekKumar #BiggBoss17GrandFinale — Guru Gulaab Khatri ? (@Khatri_gulaab) January 28, 2024

Well played #AbhishekKumar..well played ? Nobody would've thought of you being a finalist when you entered , including me. Top 2 is a very big achievement for a person who is practically a newcomer in the entertainment industry.Lots of love and success in future ♥️#BiggBoss17 — Nonnovich♥️(⁠~⁠‾⁠▿⁠‾⁠)⁠~? (@nonnovich) January 28, 2024

Well played #AbhishekKumar ??❤️

You made it to top-2 without any pre-fan base...this is itself the biggest achievement... whatever you earned is during the show only because of your capability??#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — P.S.(◕ᴗ◕✿) (@Its_Pragya_S) January 28, 2024

#AbhishekKumar You Are Most Deserving Bro, For Me You Are The Winner ? It’s hurt ?#BiggBoss17GrandFinale #BB17Finale — Seth Adarsh Jain Ataari (@sethadarshjain) January 28, 2024

Proud on u #AbhishekKumar

Bhai kitne bade bade fandoms the but you earned fans — anchal (@DieheartFanOfS1) January 28, 2024

I am not a fan but he really played well and hope you do well in future!!#AbhishekKumar — thv Ayu (@purplegoldqnn) January 28, 2024

Most undesirable, undeserving winner again @BeingSalmanKhan

Fir us winner is #AbhishekKumar .. — Darshana Golchha (@DarshanaGolchha) January 28, 2024

Well played #AbhishekKumar ? You entered the house with zero fan base and now coming in the top 2 is a big thing. ????#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BiggBoss17Finale pic.twitter.com/ZGn7A7M2QI — Khabri Dadi (@khabridadi) January 28, 2024



Abhishek Kumar had a tumultuous journey. He won some and he lost some. But he stood with so much dignity on stage.