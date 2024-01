Social media is abuzz with all the Bigg Boss 17 updates. Fans are now desperately waiting for the moment when Salman Khan will announce the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Unlike the other seasons, Bigg Boss 17 did not get an extension. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty and Mannara Chopra are the top five finalist who are in the race to win the trophy. As finale takes place today, fans are rooting for their favourite contestants. A lot of celebrities too are rooting and making vote appeals to the fans on behalf of top finalists. Aly Goni, who was a part of Bigg Boss 15, has extended his support to Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Vicky Jain defends his mother's comments on wife Ankita Lokhande

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Aly Goni shared the screenshot of the last conversation he had with Munawar Faruqui before he entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. It is Munawar Faruqui's birthday today and he has made the post to wish him. In the conversation, we see that Munawar Faruqui has made a promise stating that he won't him down and all he wants is to win the trophy and people's heart. Munawar also thanks Aly Goni for making a tweet. In the caption, Aly Goni has mentioned that Munawar Faruqui has made everyone proud and that he has won everyone's hearts. He is now rooting for Munawar Faruqui's win at Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: 'Happy Birthday winner Munawar Faruqui' trends as fans are confident about his victory on his special day

Check out Aly Goni's post below:

Happy birthday bro.. this was our last chat before he went inside and yes not only me but u have made all of us proud.. Dil toh jeet liye Ab trophy leke aa ❤️ @munawar0018 pic.twitter.com/LvaVmUWMKR — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 28, 2024

Munawar Faruqui has support from these stars

Munawar Faruqui definitely has a very strong support of top celebrities. Rappers like Badshah and Raftaar have made voting appeals to make Munawar Faruqui the winner. MC Stan who won Bigg Boss 16 has asked his fans to vote for Munawar Faruqui. Other celebs like Suyyash Rai, Karanvir Bohra, and many more are also hoping that Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17.

In the yesterday's episode, we saw Karan Kundrra joining Munawar Faruqui in the show to support him. Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui both got emotional over their conversation. Karan Kundrra asked Munawar Faruqui to move on from whatever happened as he has already accepted his mistake.