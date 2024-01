Bigg Boss 17 is the most loved show right now. The show will soon get its winner. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will happen on January 28. The TRPs of the show have been quite decent and people have been talking about the contestants of the show. The final week of the show will start tomorrow. Currently, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, and Isha Malviya are inside the house. Ayesha Khan was eliminated recently after the roasting show. The live audience was inside the house and the contestants had to roast each other. The four nominated contestants Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Ayesha's performance were judged by the live audience. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Rinku Dhawan reveals Ankita Lokhande has been fake since the start; shares who can be the top two

The audience gave the least votes to Ayesha and hence she was eliminated. However, Ankita, Vicky and Isha were still nominated. We will soon get to know who will be eliminated next. Post that, we will get the top six contestants of the show. Amongst the six, one will get eliminated and the top five finalists will be seen in the grand finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Here's all you need to know about the top contestants, predictions, prize money and much more

How much money will the winner take home?

It is still difficult to know who can win the show. Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Vicky, Isha, Mannara and Arun have good fan following. The finale will happen next week and as per reports in Telly Chakkar, the winner of the show would take home an amount of Rs 30 Lakhs to Rs 40 Lakhs.

However, nothing is confirmed about the same. Last year, we saw MC Stan winning Bigg Boss 16 and he took home Rs 31. 8 Lakhs. Now, it also might happen that there will be a briefcase round with certain amount of money and one contestant might take home the briefcase and get out of the race to win trophy.

The amount of the briefcase will be deducted from the winning amount. It will now be interesting to see who will win the show.