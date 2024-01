Bigg Boss 17 will see the grand finale on January 28. The show will get its winner in just six days from now. The promo of the show reveals that the grand finale will air for six hours. Yes, the grand finale episode will start from 6 pm to 12 am. The show has been loved by the audience and the TRPs of the season have been quite decent. The contestants are doing their best now to get closer to the trophy of Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are the top six of the show. One of them will get evicted before the finale and we will get the finalists of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Did Ankita Lokhande bag Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 already?



Every year, after the finalists are announced, we get to see an emotional journey video of the contestants. The top five finalists get to see their journey of Bigg Boss 17. The finale is close by and we will soon get to see the episode where the journeys of the contestants are shown. Yes, as per reports, the journey episode will be shot tomorrow.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants' journey videos to be like Bigg Boss 13?

As per The Khabri, the journey video will be like it was done in Bigg Boss 13. Yes, in season 13, we had the contestants coming out in the garden area and they were shown their video on a big screen. They also had the live audience in the garden area cheering for the contestants.

The same thing will happen in season 17. The contestants will get to see their journey videos in the presence of live audience. It will be interesting to see who will have the longest journey video in the show.

BREAKING #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss17 JOURNEY VIDEOS of top 5 will be LIKE #BiggBoss13 INFRONT OF AUDIENCE, TOMORROW 4PM TO 1 AM. WHO WILL BE HAVING LONGEST JOURNEY VIDEOS? — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 22, 2024

Bigg Boss 17 recently saw the elimination of Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan.