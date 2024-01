It's the Bigg Boss 17 finale day. Fans will finally come to know the winner of the latest season of Salman Khan's show. The top five finalists are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty and Ankita Lokhande. Everyone is busy in the guessing game and is predicting the winner of the show. Meanwhile, Ormax Media has shared the latest and the last popularity chart of the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Among the top five who is the most popular? Ankita Lokhande or Mannara Chopra - Which lady is in top 3? Scroll to find out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Netizens troll Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui for normalizing cheating; call the former a toxic boyfriend [View Tweets]

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan to grace Salman Khan's reality show to promote Shaitaan?

As per the chart, Munawar Faruqui is in the lead. For a very long time, Munawar Faruqui has been at the top of popularity index. Even though he has been called boring, Munawar is the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 17. The second spot is taken over by Ankita Lokhande. She has been popular since her Pavitra Rishta days and with her stint in Bigg Boss 17, she's become even more popular. Her fights with Vicky Jain were the shocking part of her Bigg Boss 17 journey. The third spot is taken over by Abhishek Kumar. The angry young man is eyeing the Bigg Boss 17 trophy and there are chances that he might become the winner. It is Mannara Chopra who is out of the top 3 on the list of most-popular Bigg Boss 17 contestant. Her journey in the show has been filled with ups and lows, fights and drama, and much more. Arun Mahashetty is on the last spot. A lot of people are of a belief that Arun has reached the grand finale just because of sheer luck as he showcased no game play in Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: Netizens troll Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain after Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's romantic dance on the grand finale [Watch]

Trending Now

Check out the Most-popular contestants list below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ormax Media (@ormaxmedia)

Check out a video of Munawar Faruqui from Bigg Boss 17:

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is going to begin at 6 pm. Fans will get to see a lot of performances by the contestants and ex-contestants of the show. Salman Khan, the host of the show, will reveal the winner of the show. There appears to be tough competition between Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar. Let's see who wins the latest season.