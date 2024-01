Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is happening right now as you read this, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey are battling it out for the trophy of Bigg Boss 17. Salman Khan has started shooting for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 as per reports. And very soon, we will get the winner of the season. There's a lot of buzz and excitement around who will be the Bigg Boss 17 winner this time. Bharti Singh who will be joining Salman on stage and the housemates inside the house of Bigg Boss was also asked about the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Please scroll down to check her response...

Bigg Boss 17 winner: Bharti Singh reveals who will lift the trophy?

Bharti Singh has been entertaining not just us outside but also the contestants during Weekend Ka Vaars. She will be joining the housemates once again today. A couple of minutes ago, Bharti Singh as snapped outside the set of Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. The paparazzi surrounded her and asked her opinion on who could win Bigg Boss 17. Being the perfect host and comedienne that she is, Bharti built up the atmosphere and asked the paparazzi to keep it hush and listen to her big reveal. She jokingly named her sasur to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain roots for Ankita Lokhande as he talks about the resilience of their relationship

Well, there's palpable excitement as to who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Will it be Munawar Faruqui Mannara Chopra or Arun Mashettey ? Fans are eager to know. Munawar has a huge fan following online. He led the most popular BB contestant chart for all 15 weeks. Until 3 days ago, as per Khabri's post, Arun was leading the race in terms of votes. He got a massive 63% vote. Mannara was in 2nd spot with 35 percent of votes. Munawar got 1 percent and Abhishek had 0.5 percent votes and last was Ankita with -1 percent votes.