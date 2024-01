Bigg Boss 17 concluded a couple of hours ago. Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar took up the first runner-up spot, and Mannara Chopra became the second runner-up. Talking about the journeys inside the house of Salman Khan hosted a reality TV show, all three of them have had rocky journeys. From highs to lows, all three of them saw a lot of things. However, it was with only Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui, that their personal lives were spoken out in the open. Munawar has revealed if he has any regrets about the relationships and expose he faced in Bigg Boss 17...

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan to star in big Bollywood projects next?

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui reveals if he has any regrets about his journey in the show

Munawar Faruqui has been at the top of his game in Bigg Boss 17. Soon, Ayesha Khan entered the house and exposed his alleged two-timing and relationship with Nazila Sitaishi. Munawar accepted his mistake and tried to make amends with Ayesha on the show. He accepted his mistakes and admitted that he had broken up already but didn't want to reveal the same on national television. Ayesha levelled allegations against Munawar about being in a relationship with Nazila while being married to his wife, etc. On the other hand, Munawar claimed Nazila threatened him and asked to put his kid in boarding school. Nazila had slammed them both but subtly. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Winner Munawar Faruqui reveals if Ankita Lokhande's insecurity led to the break in their friendship

Now, after winning the trophy, Munawar Faruqui spoke to the media. Munawar said that he entered the show with a mindset to win, of course. He went to get the trophy but now, he has come out not just with the trophy but also with a new Munawar. He promises that people will see the change in him and in his actions in the future. In fact, Munawar is feeling grateful and has no regrets about his journey on Bigg Boss 17. He is glad that everything happened in front of the Junta who has made him. He is grateful for the test he had to go through on such a platform. He feels the audience supported him even when he went wrong and helped him cope and be a better person. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Isha Malviya feels Abhishek Kumar was more deserving; Samarth Jurel expresses shock on Ankita's eviction [Watch]

Trending Now

Watch the video of Munawar revealing if he has any regrets here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch the winning moment of Munawar here:

Congratulations, Munawar.