Bigg Boss 17 Grand finale is happening right now as you read this. Salman Khan has joined and just recently, Arun Mashettey was evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. He made it to the Top 5 of Bigg Boss 17 which is an incredible feat. Now, locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui. As per the latest rumours, Ankita Lokhande has been evicted from the house already. However, let's wait for the official confirmations from the episode. But if it is true, have Bigg Boss 17 found its TOP 3?

Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Is Salman Khan upset after Ankita Lokhande's eviction? Rumours suggest so

Are these contestants Bigg Boss 17 Top 3?

As per the online buzz, Ankita Lokhande is not a part of the Bigg Boss 17 winner's race. And the ongoing buzz is that after Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra has been eliminated as well. Well, it is indeed shocking as Mannara was leading in votes over Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar, as per Khabri. However, now it seems, the tables have turned, Abhishek and Munawar have made it to the Top 2. These are just conjectures that have surfaced online as of now and now confirmed news reports. Let's wait for the evictions to be aired on TV or JioCinema. Will the competition be between Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner leaked: Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande Top Two of the show?

Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar are both best friends. They have stayed with each other through thick and thin inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Who are you rooting for as the winner of Bigg Boss 17? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Voting Bigg Boss 17 winner: Here's your last chance to make your favourite win

If the online buzz is true then one of Munawar or Abhishek would be first runner-up while Mannara is second runner up and Ankita is third runner up of the Bigg Boss season 17.