The popular reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, will have its grand finale on January 28, 2024. The top five finalists of the show are Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty. Ankita, Munawar, and Abhishek are in tough competition to win the trophy. Many celebrities have come forward to support their respective contestants, including Mannara Chopra, who has also been named as a potential winner. However, according to a recent poll by media consulting firm Ormax, Mannara Chopra is not in the top three finalists. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ahead of grand finale, fans want THIS contestant to lift the trophy

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra out from the top 3 finalists list?

Mannara Chopra has had a magical journey on the show, showcasing her true potential as a player in every sense. She has been one of the best players of Bigg Boss 17, whether showing her emotions, owning up to her mistakes, making wrong alliances, or playing alone. There are rumours that the show's makers may make Mannara the winner, as her journey has been amazing, despite not having a massive fan following like her fellow housemates. However, a recent report suggests that Mannara may not even be in the top three finalists. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Shalin Bhanot gives THIS strong advice to Abhishek Kumar about Isha Malviya [Watch]

According to Ormax, Munawar Faruqui is the most popular contestant, followed by Ankita Lokhande. Abhishek Kumar grabbed the third spot, while Mannara Chopra came in fourth. Arun Mahashetty was in the fifth spot.

Based on this poll, it appears that Ankita and Abhishek are likely to be in the top three finalists, with Munawar having high chances of winning the show. Unfortunately, as of now, Mannara doesn't stand a chance to win or even be in the top three finalists.