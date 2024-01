Bigg Boss 17 fans will get their winner on this coming Sunday. The top five of the season are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar. There are strong rumours that top three of Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. While he has had a tumultuous journey on the show, Abhishek Kumar might just end up on the fourth place. The Udaariyaan actor made some of the best bonds whether it was with Munawar Faruqui or KhanZaadi. Moreover, his whole drama around Isha Malviya added a lot of masala to the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Mannara Chopra’s sister slams Ankita Lokhande for borrowing the latter’s saree for a media interaction and speaking against her

Has Mannara Chopra overtaken the usual favourites of Bigg Boss 17?

As per a report on the famous Bigg Boss handle, The Khabri, the journey video of Mannara Chopra was the longest. It was more like a short film. In the past, we can see that long journey videos signify the top three. On the show, Mannara Chopra forged deep bond with Munawar Faruqui, her spat with KhanZaadi, fight over Chopra connect and what not. She has also cried a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Priyanka Chopra's mom, Madhu and aunt Vimla root for Mannara Chopra; say 'You are one Chopra girl'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the past, we have seen that winners like Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and runners-up Shiv Thakare have had really long journey videos. There are exceptions like Tejasswi Prakash and MC Stan as well. Check out this tweet by the Khabri.

Exclusive AS PER LIVE AUDIENCE on the SET#MannaraChopra's journey was the longest, it looked like a short film. BTW Dont Know how much it will be telecasted. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 24, 2024

There are many who have loved the vibe of Mannara Chopra on the show. It seems the journeys of Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar got the loudest cheers. Priyanka Chopra has also posted a good luck message for Mannara.