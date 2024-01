Bigg Boss 17 winner: Anurag Dobhal who has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house has often spells about the biasedness of the makers between popular contestants and others. He has been lashed out by Salman Khan many times for not bringing any entertainment in the house and rather making false claims for not giving him much exposure compared to TV stars in the show. But Anurag Dobhal continues to speak his truth and lately, he claimed that how Bigg Boss 17 winner is already fixed. In one of his interviews, the evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant revealed that the makers have their fixed winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Aly Goni shares the last chat he had with Munawar Faruqui before the show began; 'Dil toh jeet...'

"Winner already fixed hai, Jo creatives chahege woi winner banega. For me, Abhishek should be the deserving winner. Agar yeh log fixed jitayenge toh Ankita ya Munawar. He had even added that Isha might be the winner too. But the Udaariyan actress didn't make it to the top 5. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Vicky Jain reacts to wife Ankita Lokhande calling him womaniser; says 'W e should think before we speak'

Well, this isn't the first time the contestants have been accused of makers pre-fixing their winner, Sim Riaz too strongly condemned Sidharth Shukla's win and claimed he was the ultimate winner but the makers closed the live voting and made Shukla the winner. Lately, Tina Datta, Jay Bhanushali, and other contestants too have alleged that the show is prefixed. However, Salman Khan has rubbished these claims and called the show a pure reality show.

Meanwhile, there are chances for Munawar Faruqui's win as it's his birthday today and fans are leaving no stone unturned to make it special by voting for the comedian.