With Bigg Boss 17 having more than its fair share of negativity, toxicity and fights, the media round was quite a watch for the audience. However, neutral Bigg Boss fans are complaining that the makers seem to be favouring Ankita Lokhande. The press conference saw the media posing some hard questions to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande about their marriage, relationships and in-laws. People are saying that Vicky Jain will be out of the show when he truly deserved a place in the top five. The media asked endless questions to Munawar Faruqui about the two women when they are not connected to the show per se. Even Abhishek Kumar got slammed for being a woman-beater. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Mannara Chopra slams Munawar Faruqui for not having clarity in his relationships; calls him double faced

Former Bigg Boss contestants call out media narrative on Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 fans are quite unhappy with the questions posed by the media. They feel the image of Ankita Lokhande was white-washed by them. Kishwer Merchant put up a post saying that now it looks evident who is winning the show. Munawar Faruqui was the only one who stayed composed on the media round. Vicky Jain also faced some harsh questions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Ayesha Khan explains the truth behind Vicky Jain singing 'Bheege honth tere' when she wore a hot outfit

Why is the media non stop talking about Cheating and aggression when it comes to Abhishek and Munawar! It’s so wrong! Talk about the game!! What has this got to do with Bigg boss can someone explain to me please! Why is no one talking about the game in today’s episode?? #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 22, 2024

Kya Shandar narrative set karne ki koshish ki Gai?Press conference.

For #MannaraChopra Desperate Wanna be Ladkiyon ko characterless bolane wali body shaming karne wali???

Press conference for #AbhishekKumar & #MunawarFaruqui? Ladkiyon ko pitne wala ladki ke sath cheat karne… — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) January 22, 2024

Yeh press conference hi thi na? Ok!! Mujhe laga kisi ki image whitewash ki ja rahi hai #AnkitaLokahande ? #VickyJain Khair Kar Bhi tho Kya Sakte hai mayke wale Jo Aae the. #PressConference Kya Shandar Questions Puche or Kya Shandar jawab Jaise Question paper pahle Mil Gya ho..… — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) January 22, 2024

Aaj ke episode ke baad sab samaj hi Gaye honge Kaun jeetne wala hai !!!! #BigBoss17 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 22, 2024

Ankita Lokhande biased winner of Bigg Boss 17

Many feel that Ankita Lokhande is pre-fixed winner of the show. She is in the top two of the Ormax ratings. However, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have overtaken her on social media.