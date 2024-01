Anurag Dobhal was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 17 house recently. Anurag entered the show on day 1 alongside Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and others. He became friends with Arun Mahshettey and Sunny Tehelka but their friendship went kaput. Anurag was evicted by the housemates during the elimination task. Maximum housemates voted against him. Mannara Chopra was one who did not take his name despite them not being on good terms with each other for a while. And now, after elimination, Anurag has made some shocking claims against the makers. He says Bigg Boss 17 winner is fixed.

Evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal says he was insulted

Anurag Dobhal has not been the one to mince his words. He has retaliated against the makers despite staying inside the house. He defended himself against all odds. In an interview with DNA, Anurag talked about facing tough times inside the house. He has cried, and become depressed. Anurag says he did so many things since day 1 but only got to hear that he is not doing anything on the show at all. He was made to dance even though he didn't know dancing. Anurag Dobhal says that he will not start dancing naked now as he has his self-respect to maintain. Anurag maintains that he has been interactive but doubts if the makers showed it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal's brother strongly slams Bigg Boss makers for making fun of the former's mental health; 'Karma hits back...'

Bigg Boss 17 winner is fixed claims Anurag Dobhal

In the same interview, Anurag Dobhal made some shocking claims about the winner of Bigg Boss 17. He said, "After my eviction, this is proved that Bigg Boss is no longer based on audience votes. They (makers) will choose one of their favourites as their winner. Inka winner fix hai." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Sana Raees Khan or Arun Mahashettey? Who will get evicted?

Anurag Dobhal talks about discontent with Salman Khan

During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan mockingly explained to Anurag Dobhal to buck up his game. Salman talked about Brosena which Anurag did not like. Anurag felt targeted and he voiced his opinion. Salman slammed him again and refused to listen to him. Reacting to the same, Anurag said that he is ready to face-it-all but won't keep quiet if someone talks about his community.