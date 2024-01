Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17 last night. Salman Khan announced Munawar as the winner and Abhishek Kumar was declared the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. The evictions were quite shocking indeed. Arun Mashettey was evicted at fifth position. Ankita Lokhande was eliminated in fourth place. Mannara Chopra, Munawar and Abhishek became the Top 3 of the season. The evictions and the winners and runners-up have got all kinds of responses.

Big Boss 17 Winner: Isha Malviya reacts to Abhishek Kumar losing the trophy to Munawar Faruqui

Isha Malviya was eliminated weeks ago from the Grand Finale. The actress looked in good and happy spirits after completing the shoot of Bigg Boss 17. The actress shared that she had loads of fun on Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale and was overjoyed to be back on set again. Isha congratulated Munawar Faruqui on his Bigg Boss 17 win. She added that it was good that Janta voted for Munawar in huge numbers. However, Isha did add that she felt Abhishek was more deserving because of his journey inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui beat Abhishek Kumar with THESE many votes to lift the trophy?

Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Samarth Jurel reacts to Ankita Lokhande's eviction

Samarth Jurel was asked about Ankita Lokhande's eviction by paparazzi after the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. The actor expressed his shock. He revealed that even Vicky Jain was shocked by Ankita's eviction. Samarth felt that he thought Ankita would be the winner or at least the first runner-up. He wondered why Ankita did not get votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Abhishek Kumar reacts to him and Munawar Faruqui being called 'cheater', 'woman beater' Top two

Ankita Lokhande's eviction shocked everyone indeed. A lot of people felt Ankita would make it to Top 3 or Top 2. However, that was not the case. Even with the runner-up and the winner, Abhishek Kumar got immense support from fans and masses after Munawar was announced as the winner. Many felt Abhishek was more deserving than Munawar. Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have had a journey inside the house. Isha bonded with Abhishek at first and even fought with him which often turned ugly. Later, Samarth entered the show. At first, Isha refused to accept he is her boyfriend. Later, Isha and Samarth joined hands against Abhishek. Recently, Isha also claimed that she never wanted to break up with Abhishek Kumar.