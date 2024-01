Bigg Boss 17 winner: The wait for the top 2 finalists is over. It is finally Munawar Faruqui vs Abhishek Kumar as Mannara Chopra is the third contestant to be evicted from the Salman Khan show. Ankita Lokhande was the fourth while Arun Mashettey became the fifth contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 17. The final battle is apparently between Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. It will be interesting to see who will lift the trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Salman Khan roasts Anurag Dobhal after he refuses to attend; his fans lash out at the superstar [Check Reactions]

Bigg Boss 17 winner: Mannara Chopra becomes the third contestant to be evicted from the show

After Ankita Lokhande's eviction, speculations were rife that either Abhishek Kumar or Mannara Chopra would be evicted. Salman first teased Abhishek, bluffing that his journey on Bigg Boss 17 had ended. Then, he took Mannara's name. Finally, after teasing them for a few minutes, Salman said to Mannara to come out of the house. Mannara became the third contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 winner: Ankita Lokhande becomes the fourth contestant to be evicted from the show

Post Arun Mashettey's eviction, who was the first finalist to be evicted among the top 5 finalists, everyone thought that either Mannara Chopra or Abhishek Kumar would be evicted. However, after Ankita Lokhande's name was announced, everyone was shocked, to say the least. Ankita herself was in disbelief but graciously accepted her defeat and made her exit from the house. Host Salman Khan said that out of all the contestants, Ankita's journey was the toughest.

Bigg Boss 17 winner: Arun Mashettey becomes the fifth contestant to be evicted from the show

Arun's eviction didn't come as a surprise as everyone thought that he would be the first one to be evicted from the top 5 finalists. A section of Bigg Boss 17 fans also questioned Arun's presence in the top 5 finalists, stating that Vicky Jain deserved to be in his place. However, Arun certainly has succeeded in making a special place in people's hearts. Arun was especially lauded for being an honest contestant who never fought or made alliances just for the camera.