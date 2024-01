Bigg Boss 17 Finale: The most shocking elimination of the controversial reality show is here. Ankita Lokhande becomes the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show. Post Arun Mahashetty, who got eliminated at the fifth position, former contestants and family members wondered whether Mannara Chopra or Abhishek Kumar would be the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the show. However, when Ankita Lokhande's name was announced, everyone was shocked, to say the least. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Rinku Dhawan accuses Mannara Chopra of being ungrateful to Munawar Faruqui 'She always needs...'

Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Ankita Lokhande fails to make it to TOP 3

Ankita Lokhande was always considered one of the strongest contenders for winning the trophy. After Munawar Faruqui, it was Ankita's name that was taken for the winner's name. In fact, ardent fans of Bigg Boss 17 were confident that the top 2 finalists would be Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. The big question here is, how can Ankita Lokhande be evicted due to fewer votes? The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress enjoys a massive fandom, and viewers are finding it difficult to believe that she grabbed fewer votes compared to Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner leaked: Battle between the men in the house, no women in Top 2?

Ankita herself was in disbelief when her name was announced as the fourth contestant to be eliminated. She, however, accepted her defeat graciously and made an exit from the house. Salman Khan cheered Ankita and said that for him, she will always be the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner, first and second runner up leaked: Are these the Top 3?

Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar battle for trophy

Post Ankita Lokhande's eviction, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar are the top 3 finalists. Speculations are strong that either Mannara or Abhishek will be the third contestant to be eliminated. It would be interesting to see who the top 2 finalists will be. The majority of viewers think that Munawar and Abhishek will be the top 2 finalists, and the former will win the show. However, post Ankita's shocking eviction, viewers are now in doubt about the first runner-up of the show.