Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Among the top 5 finalists including Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashetty. Recently, Arun got evicted from the race and now there are top 4 finalists who are fighting hard for the trophy. There are speculations that Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande is rumoured to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house along with Mannara Chopra. Yes, you read that right!

Ardent fans of Ankita and Mannara are shell shocked to know that their favourite contestants are evicted from the show. The fans say that their favourite contestants deserve to be at least in the top two finalists. As per gossipmongers Mannara and Ankita's name was announced as third and fourth contestants who got eliminated from the house.

After Arun Mahashetty's eviction, everyone thought that Abhishek might get evicted from Salman Khan's show. But, Ankita and Mannara's names were announced and everyone including their family members was shocked. Both Ankita and Mannara walked out of the house. As per rumours, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar will be in the top 2 races. Going by the Twitter trends and buzz, there are no women in the top 2 finalists race. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 17 - Abhishek Kumar or Munawar Faruqui?