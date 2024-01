Bigg Boss 17 winner will be crowned today. As we know, there will be live voting from 11.45 pm to find out who took the trophy. There is a lot of speculation on who will be the top three of the show. While Ankita Lokhande is seen as the potential winner, there are many who believe that she is not deserving of a place in the top two. Now, news of live voting has come out. TV writer and critic Salil Sand had said almost a week back that there could be live voting and the top two might be Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui.

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Is the top two of the show predicted?

TV critic and expert Salil Sand said some ten days back that live voting might happen and the top two will be Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. His post on X has now resurfaced on social media. He had said that makers may do so to make them in the top two.

Makers can even turn the tables and have #MunawaraFaruqui and #AnkitaLokhande as top 2!! So the Drama of Live Voting and make Madam Win!! Never underestimate the power of the Makers cause if Votes were taken in #AyeshaKhan would not have been eliminated!! https://t.co/9oUbsloDv6 — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) January 19, 2024

Even if live voting happens #MunawarFaruqui will win sir But yes I feel #AnkitaLokhande is going top 2 by maker's push But let's trust voting system — TheKhabri18 (@dilberkhandhad1) January 19, 2024

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale in full swing

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale has captured the imagination of everyone. The top five have fought hard for their place on the show. Munawar Faruqui is the contestant who has the maximum support from all the celebrities. Let us see if this prediction indeed comes true!