Bigg Boss 17 Winner Leaked: Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashetty are the top 5 finalists. The winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show will be announced tonight. However, according to a recent report, the winner of the Bigg Boss 17 house is already fixed, and the makers have made up their minds to declare this contestant as the winner.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Leaked: Munawar Faruqui to lift the trophy?



The stand-up comedian turned reality star is most likely to take the trophy home. If this happens, it won't come as a surprise to many people, as whether on social media or among celebrities, everyone believes that Munawar Faruqui will win Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain roots for Ankita Lokhande as he talks about the resilience of their relationship

Discussing Munawar's journey in Bigg Boss 17, many contestants and even Salman Khan himself labeled his game as boring. He was not often seen strongly calling out people for their mistakes or taking a firm stand on his views. Munawar stated that in his personal life, he is a calm person who chooses to handle situations in a composed manner rather than shouting aggressively. However, after Ayesha Khan's entry, Munawar's game finally gained the limelight. He faced vehement accusations of being a womanizer, accused of cheating multiple women and displaying issues in relationships. Munawar eventually admitted to ditching Ayesha and apologized to her on the show.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Leaked: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar to be the first and second runner-up

As speculations of Munawar Faruqui winning the show grow stronger, it is also rumored that Ankita Lokhande will be the first runner-up. This implies that Ankita and Munawar will be standing together with Salman Khan on the stage. Abhishek will be the second runner-up, and Mannara will be the fourth finalist to be evicted. According to recent reports, Arun Mahashetty has already been evicted from the show