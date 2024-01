Bigg Boss 17 has got its winner in form of Munawar Faruqui. The stand-up comedian who won Lock Upp also lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Abhishek Kumar came at the second spot while Mannara Chopra was in the third place. Many thought the Zid actress would bring home the trophy. Munawar Faruqui's personal life was exposed in front of all. Fans of rival contestants have tagged him as a serial cheater and womanizer. At the same time, Abhishek Kumar admitted on the show that he had been physically abusive towards Isha Malviya. The actress exposed his angry aggressive personality, which caused a rift in their relationship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Netizens unhappy with Munawar Faruqui's victory; term him 'Most Undeserving Contestant'

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Abhishek Kumar loses trophy to Munawar Faruqui; netizens cheer on him 'Deserving to...' [Check Reactions]

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra made quite an impression

Mannara Chopra came on Bigg Boss 17 without a fan base. But people loved her vibe, honesty and emotional side on the show. She was part of some dirty fights as well with KhanZaadi, Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya. In fact, some of the contestants were quite derogatory towards her. Mannara Chopra whose real name is Barbie Handa is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra. The Bollywood diva wished her before the grand finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui takes home the trophy from Salman Khan's show

Trending Now

Mannara came in without any fanbase, no PR team and bandwagon hate. She made it to Top 3. Was the realist contestant. Now shine the brightest my girl @memannara we adore you ? ups and downs, good or bad but you were accepted for your REALITY. You’ve grown so much#MannaraChopra — ? (@vanijaani1) January 28, 2024

Well played #MannaraChopra but ab please en BB ky fake friend circle Sy dor rehna or apny career pr focus krna or apna time en ky sath parties or get together pr mat waste krna?? — Ana (@Ana71633228) January 28, 2024

BB is no longer about who wins cuz it’s known before. They’ll continue to bring YTs/comics etc with Toxic fanbase to help the TRP. It’s actually about people like PCC, Mannara, Shehnaz, etc who through their journeys win a lot of hearts & reach the finale. ❤️#MannaraChopra — Jas ? (@_ChelseaRentBoy) January 28, 2024

After this based decision i realized that in India people can cheat women so easily and the worst thing is that they ready to support man like muawar who first cheat and then show it off by crying and people are even ready to sympathize with them #AbhishekKumar #MannaraChopra — Bharti Sharma (@BhartiS8498842) January 28, 2024

I want to say one thing that do not hate anyone like this. I am also a friend of #MannaraChopra but how many people are flat headed, why should you be positive and let people be negative. She deserves it a lot that's why she won.. Please Aisa hate mat karo ? — Mannara (@BandanaGam17442) January 28, 2024

if Men do wrong: hogayi galti boldia sorry, move on... will be forgiven and rewarded with a trophy

If women do 25% of wrong that men do: ayegaaa ayegaaaa, they’ll never be forgiven. Just lies we’ve become progressive but we haven’t actually. #MannaraChopra

CARPE DIEM MANNARA — Fmz (@fh_fmz) January 28, 2024

QUEEN OF HEARTS LET'S TREND REAL WINNER MANNARA It's fine #MannaraChopra already winner for us ??❤️❤️ naam toh kamaya hi hamara dil jitna hi neutrals ka bhi jeeta so I am happy chunnawar aur chomu kamar ne toh naam dubaya h zillat ki trophy @ColorsTV

CARPE DIEM MANNARA — SK Army 2.0 (@Sk4everloveu) January 28, 2024

Indian audience is really disgusting I have to say THE WORST. How are people even supporting a guy even after knowing all this .One is woman beater and other is a womanizer. This shit is so concerning like where is this country even going#BB17#MannaraChopra#AnkitaLokhande — nim✨ free?? (@everyonefavBTS) January 28, 2024

#AnkitaLokhande #IshaMalviya #MannaraChopra are much better than the top 2 of #BiggBoss17. Where is our society going ??? ?Abuser, cheater who play fake victim are getting throned by Indian youth audience. #BiggBoss17 was a blah show but the results are scary in real life — Varsha Voicing (@Varsha_Voicing) January 28, 2024

We can see that many are displeased that Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar whose conduct in the past have been somewhat dubious are the top two of the show. Many also lamented that Bigg Boss audience is male-dominated in general.