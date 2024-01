Bigg Boss 17: The finale of the show will be aired in just three days and the audience will choose its winner among the top 5 finalists. There are high chances of Munawar Faruqui to win the show. But you never know, last season in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan's win left many stunned and how. Talking about the high chances of who will lift the trophy, it is claimed even Mannara Chopra can be the dark house as the last minute gets extremely unpredictable. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande worried about her future with Vicky Jain; will spy on his activities after elimination

But how much will the win affect Mannara Chopra's financial situation, nothing much? Why you ask? As per reports, Mannara has already earned 4 times higher than the prize money. As per reports the actress has made around 2.2 crore till now for her stint in Bigg Boss. The prize money is around 50 lakhs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma hits back at Isha Malviya for taking a dig at her journey; says 'Once a dumb always a dumb'

Talking about Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui who are considered as the strong competitors to lift the trophy. Mannara has even left them behind by a huge margin. Reports claim so far Ankita Lokhande has earned around 1.8 crore which is quite less compared to Mannara's earnings.

Munawar Faruqui lags far behind when comparing his earnings with Mannara Chopra, the standup comedian reportedly has made around 1.2 crore.

Why Bigg Boss 17 win is important for Mannara Chopra?

The actress has been trying her luck to make it Bollywood for quite a time now. And the win may open lots of doors for the actress and she might get some strong and meaningful roles in the upcoming future. When we talk about Ankita Lokhande, reports claim she has already bagged Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, and will soon kick-start the shooting.

