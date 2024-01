Bigg Boss 17 is all set for its final day. Yes, very soon, we will get the winner of this show. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is happening on January 28. The show is getting all the love and the TRPs have been high. The grand finale of the show will air for six hours. The show will air from 6 pm to 12 am. Yes, it will be a huge finale and we cannot wait to know who is the winner of the show. Today, the show got its top five finalists. Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey are in the top five. Yes, Vicky Jain got eliminated today. Here's a look at the top five of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Isha Malviya shares who should win the show; is it Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain or Abhishek Kumar?

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek started off as the most negative person in the house. However, we also got to know that he is equally emotional. His love for Isha Malviya was seen in the show but things went ugly for him when Samarth Jurel entered the show. He tried his best to control his feelings for Isha but soon we did see him saying ugly things about her. Even, Isha and Samarth spoke a lot. However, Abhishek handled everything and reached the finale. The best thing about him has been that he accepts his mistakes and that is a quality of the winner. Abhishek has a massive fan following now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Isha Malviya reveals if Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's relationship will survive in the future

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui was also known as the mastermind. From the beginning, he played a smart game and looked like he is definitely the finalist. However, the entry of Ayesha Khan changed his life. His personal life was dragged in and he was tagged as a woman cheater. But Munawar never lost hope. He also lost his friends, Ankita and Mannara but he kept moving ahead. Munawar never lost his cool and is loved by many.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has the most controversial time in the house. She made many relations but her marriage was in trouble. Though she was with her husband, Vicky Jain, but things went very difficult for her. Her personal life with Vicky became a joke. Their fights, misunderstandings became the talk of the town. Vicky's mother also made many allegations against her but the lady has stood there. She is going strong. She did make mistakes but was real.

Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra was a full package of entertainment. She was emotional, rude, funny, sensitive, arrogant and everything else. She showed her real emotions always and kept learning new things. She had to face betrayal everytime in the house but she has also been very strong. The lady did went wrong but she was always ready to apologise.

Arun Mashettey

Many have said that he does not deserve to be in the finale. But Arun has also been the most real personality on the show. After Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka bhai's eviction, Arun was left all alone but he stood strong. He has never been disrespectful or ugly towards anyone. He has played the game with dignity. The way he speaks in Hyderabadi is just so cute. And who can forget his one-liners!

So, who do you think will win the show?