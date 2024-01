Bigg Boss 17 has come to an end. Yesterday, the grand finale of Salman Khan's show took place. Beating Ankita Lokkhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mahashetty, Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the show. It was being anticipated that he will win the trophy given the buzz on social media. It has not come as a surprise to many that Munawar Faruqui is the winner as a lot of celebrities too were cheering for him. The fight for trophy was between Munawar and Abhishek Kumar. But did you know with how many votes Munawar Faruqui beat Abhishek Kumar? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Abhishek Kumar reacts to him and Munawar Faruqui being called 'cheater', 'woman beater' Top two

If the social media buzz is anything to go by, Munawar Faruqui received five times more votes than Abhishek Kumar in the live voting. There is no confirmation over these reports whatsoever as the channel has not revealed anything. Some of the tweets on X reveal that Munawar Faruqui got more than 80 percent of votes. One of the tweets stated that Munawar received 73.5 percent of votes while Abhishek Kumar received 26.5 percent of votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Mannara Chopra fans hit out at makers after Munawar Faruqui wins; say 'Indian audience is really disgusting' [Check Reactions]

Live voting percentage of #BiggBoss17#MunawarFaruqui received 73.5% Votes#AbhishekKumar received 26.5% Votes It’s clearly one sided winning Munawar won #BiggBoss17Finale with huge margin !!#ElvishYadav still leading most votes person — The Khabri (@thekhbri_) January 28, 2024

Well, the trophy has reached Dongri as anticipated. Munawar Faruqui is on cloud nine with his victory. Post the show, his first social media update was his picture with Salman Khan holding the trophy. He also thanked him for the guidance.

Who deserved to win?

On internet, both Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar are trending. A lot of fans are celebrating Munawar Faruqui's win while others are stating that Abhishek Kumar deserved to win. Both the stars had a very eventful Bigg Boss 17 journey. Abhishek Kumar had major fights with his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya who accused him of violence. Munawar Faruqui was termed as a cheater as Ayesha Khan entered the show and made some shocking revelations. They had a very emotional journey and in the end, Munawar Faruqui managed to win even though he was termed as boring inside the house. Congratulations to him.