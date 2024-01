Bigg Boss 17 has finally found its winner. And it is none other than Munawar Faruqui. After Lock Upp, the stand-up comedian has extended his dream run in reality shows. He has beaten Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra to take home the prize. Munawar Faruqui had a tough time this season with his personal life being out there for public consumption. Model Ayesha Khan came and declared him as a cheater on the show. People outside that makers did him dirty by dragging his personal matters for TRPs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui's friends MC Stan, Sadakat arrive to celebrate his rumoured win? Karan sends special birthday wishes

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: It is finally Munawar Faruqui vs Abhishek Kumar

Munawar Faruqui went through a lot as his private life got exposed. He spoke about how he still felt connected to Nazila Sitaishi but denied making any long-term commitment to Khan. On the show, he got close to Ayesha Khan as well. Munawar Faruqui was labelled as a womanizer by fans of rival contestants. But he had two of the strongest friendships in the house whether it was with Mannara Chopra or Abhishek Kumar. Many feel that both these two men are undeserving of becoming a winner. Abhishek Kumar has admitted that he was physically abusive with ex Isha Malviya on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner leaked: Ankita Lokhande out of TOP 3; Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar battle for trophy

Trending Now

Munawar Faruqui was the most trending contestant of Bigg Boss 17

At the same time, he was the most trending contestant of the season. Before the grand finale, Munawar Faruqui got support from Vir Das, Badshah, Raftaar, Arpan Chandel (I Feel King), Jacqueline Fernandez, Dhanashree Verma, Karan Kundrra and most importantly MC Stan. In fact, Stan had reached the sets in Film City to support him. Celebrities had called out makers for causing mental trauma to Munawar Faruqui. He was also one of the most talented contestants with his roast skits, shayaris and dialogues.