Bigg Boss 17 is still the talk of the town. The show has ended but fans are still talking about the contestants and want to know more about them. Munawar Faruqui was declared as the winner of the show and Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner up of the show while Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey secured fourth and fifth place respectively. Munawar was one of the most loved contestants and he was also known for his smart game plans. Since the start of Bigg Boss 17, many felt Munawar is going to be one of the finalists. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain reacts to his and Ankita Lokhande's divorce rumours; says 'No matter what happens...'

Munawar and Ayesha Khan controversy

However, after Ayesha Khan entered the show, his game went down. Ayesha entered the show and made shocking revelations against Munawar. She told everyone that Munawar was two-timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha also said that there are many other women involved in this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui roasts Mannara Chopra for calling herself 'winner in female category'

She also tagged Munawar as womaniser and many of the fans started trolling him. Munawar did apologise to Ayesha and things got sorted but he was still being tagged womaniser by fans.

Munawar reveals if he spoke to Ayesha post Bigg Boss 17 ended

Munawar went live on Instagram yesterday where he answered most of the questions of the fans. He was asked if he spoke to Ayesha Khan after the show. Munawar said he did not speak to Ayesha Khan. He shared, "Nahi, Ayesha k saath baat nahi hui. Ayesha ke sath kyu baat hogi?"

Munawar also roasted Mannara Chopra during the live for her winner in female category comment. He said that Aoora is winner in NRI category and Navid Sole is the runner up. He was also asked if he will be meeting the Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

Munawar said, "I've seen them for 105 days; now, let them enjoy their attention. I need a break and don't want to see them for a while. I talked to Abhishek and will meet him when he's back from his hometown."