Bigg Boss 17 winner has been announced. It is Dongri boy Munawar Faruqui who has won the latest season of Salman Khan's show. Yesterday, the grand finale took place. Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar were the top two finalists. The stand-up comedian managed to gain more votes than Abhishek Kumar and win the show. Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mahashetty were in the top five along with Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. Soon after the show, the contestants gave out interviews talking about their journey. Ayesha Khan remained to be an important part of Munawar Fauqui's Bigg Boss 17 journey. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande looks unhappy with Munawar Faruqui’s win; netizens say, ‘She deserved to win’

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Join us to get all the latest Entertainment News, TV News and Bigg Boss updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui beat Abhishek Kumar with THESE many votes to lift the trophy?

Will Munawar Faruqui stay in touch with Ayesha Khan?

Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wildcard contestant. Her entry came as shocker for Munawar Faruqui as she accused him of two timing her with Nazila. Inside the show, Ayesha Khan made many shocking claims about Munawar. She revealed how he got in touch with her on social media. She also claimed that Munawar Faruqui sent shaadi rishta to someone before entering the house. There were many major fights between Munawar and Ayesha as she constantly made serious allegations against him. Now, that they are out of the house, will they stay in touch with each other? Munawar Faruqui has answered the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Abhishek Kumar reacts to him and Munawar Faruqui being called 'cheater', 'woman beater' Top two

Trending Now

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Munawar Faruqui stated that he doesn't think so. He mentioned that he has been a 'let go' kind of person in the past but through is journey in Bigg Boss 17, he has learnt how to put a full stop to certain things in the right way. He said that he wants to be around the people who matter in his life and among those 'jinki life mein aap matter karo'.

Check out Munawar Faruqui's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IB Showbiz (@ibshowbiz)

Check out Munawar Faruqui's winning moment here

Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 came as a treat as he lifted the trophy on his birthday. Post the show, he celebrated the same by cutting the cake along with MC Stan and more. He also made a post on social media and shared a picture of the trophy and Salman Khan.