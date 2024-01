Bigg Boss 17 fans are keen to know who will win the trophy. While Munawar Faruqui has stronger chances, Abhishek Kumar has had a dream run which seems unbelievable to many. The stand-up comedian from Dongri had quite a ride on the show. The worst part was that his personal life was exposed for everyone. Whether it was Nazila Sitaishi, his former wife or model Ayesha Khan who claimed that he ditched her promising marriage, all the woman came into the spotlight. But Munawar Faruqui stayed strong, and did not lose his temper or have a mental breakdown. His inner strength has impressed many on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: It is finally Munawar Faruqui vs Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17: Friends of Munawar Faruqui reach the sets

Well, his close friend MC Stan has already reached Film City. It seems he will celebrate with the birthday boy. MC Stan has urged all his fans to give votes to Munawar Faruqui. Other rappers like Raftaar, I Feel King, Badshah and Emiway Bantai are also rooting for him. He has a huge fan base. His good friend Sadakat has also reached there. Take a look at the videos... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Rinku Dhawan accuses Mannara Chopra of being ungrateful to Munawar Faruqui 'She always needs...'

His close friend Sadakat who was with him when he was held in jail for his alleged anti-Hindu comments has also come.

Karan Kundrra also posted on X wishing Munawar Faruqui a very happy birthday. He has been one of the celebs who have staunchly supported him this season.

Was waiting for the right time to wish you a very happy birthday Munna.. abh hamesha musqurate rehna..! ❤️ — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 28, 2024

Do these signify that Munawar Faruqui has won the show already? Well, only time will tell. This season has provided nail-biting suspense to the end.