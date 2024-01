Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is the talk of the town. The stand-up comedian became the winner of the show despite the tremulous journey. He was initially termed as the mastermind of the house. Then he was called boring for playing the game on the backfoot. Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 journey turned interesting when Ayesha Khan entered the house. She accused him of two timing her with Nazila. Ayesha Khan made some very shocking revelations about Munawar Faruqui. He accepted his mistakes and apologised for the same. He remained in the news throughout and finally he turned out to be the winner of the show. Post the win, Munawar Faruqui visited Dongri to celebrate his victory. He hails from Dongri and is called Dongri Boy. However, this visit has reported called for trouble for a drone operator. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Navid Sole's close dancing at former's party grabs attention; netizens slam actress' double standards

As reported by Free Press Journal, a drone operator identified as Arbaaz Yusuf Khan (26), has found himself in a legal soup as an FIR has been filed against him for operating the drone without necessary permission. Reportedly, constables Nitin Shinde and PSI Tausif Mulla were at the gathering and noticed a drone capturing the event. Upon conversation with the drone operator, they found out that he did not have proper permissions and authorisations to use the drone camera. His camera was then confiscated and now reportedly an FIR has been filed against him by Dongri Police for violating the rules and protocols set by Mumbai Police over drone usage. Further details are awaited.

When Munawar Faruqui reached Dongri, an ocean of fans stepped out on the streets to greet and cheer for him. The winner stood up on the sunroof of his car to express his gratitude to fans and even flaunt his Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Munawar Faruqui enjoyed a great fan following and almost every day he used to trend on social media to with fans rooting for him to be the winner. He managed to beat Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra to become the winner of the latest season.