Bigg Boss 17: The Salman Khan hsoted reality show is just a week away from its grand finale. The top five finalists of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashetty. There's a tough competition between Ankita, Munawar, and Abhishek to win the trophy. Many celebrities have come forward to extend their support to their respective contestants. Ex-Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Neil Bhatt revealed the name of the housemate he is rooting for.

Bigg Boss 17 winner: Neil Bhatt wants Abhishek Kumar to win the trophy

Neil Bhatt, along with his wife Aishwarya Sharma, was recently spotted on the set of Bigg Boss 17. The real-life couple shot for their grand finale performance yesterday. Along with the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple, Rinku Dhawan, an ex-Bigg Boss 17 contestant, was also spotted. The paparazzi present over there asked the trio who, according to them, would win the trophy. Neil and Rinku said that even Salman Khan at this moment can't tell who will lift the trophy. However, Neil revealed the name of the contestant he wants to win. The actor said that he is close to Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty, hence anyone from them who lifts the trophy, he would be happiest. Aishwarya, who was also present over there, said according to her, Arun Mahashetty can lift the trophy. Check out the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

During his Bigg Boss 17 stint, Neil had most of his fights with Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain. In fact, post his eviction, Neil indirectly hinted that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's publicist spread negative stories about him and wife Aishwarya Sharma. Neil's game didn't impress many viewers. While he played like a gentleman, he was bashed for not being vocal about his thoughts. He was also accused of not being involved in the game and how he always used to spend most of his time with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, in the Bigg Boss house.