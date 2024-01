Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui is the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The top 2 finalists were Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui, with Mannara Chopra being evicted in the third place. After Munawar's win, celebrations are in full swing as Munawar's friends and fans have already reached the Bigg Boss 17 set. However, a section of social media users is highly miffed after Munawar's win. According to them, there are criticisms about his victory. Check out the posts below Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Abhishek Kumar loses trophy to Munawar Faruqui; netizens cheer on him 'Deserving to...' [Check Reactions]

Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Netizens unhappy with Munawar Faruqui's victory

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17. It didn't come as a surprise to many, as everyone is aware that the stand-up comedian turned reality star has a massive fan following. However, social media users felt that Munawar's journey was very boring and plain, especially in comparison to Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up. The Bigg Boss 17 winner is also being criticized for how the makers can make a womanizer win the show. Check out the angry netizens' reactions below

Most undeserving contestant to win bigg Boss after that mc.... one is womanizer and other is a criminal ....both just have a blind fan base that can't see the truth... — madiha7 (@btspurplesquad1) January 28, 2024

Most Undeserving , womenizer cheater Winner — হৃদয় হরণ❤️ (@AbkhushHu) January 28, 2024

Even Mc Stan is more deserving than Munnawar ..Stan was real personality the is all about real personality but munnawar is no where there ..Abhishek was real throughout the season in both Emotionally or practically ..Abhishek is THE REAL AND MOST DESERVING WINNER ? — Rohan Kokne ?? (@ImRohanK45) January 28, 2024

HUMARA WINNER ABHISHEK — TROPHY AWAITS ABHISHEK (@frvrabhishek) January 28, 2024