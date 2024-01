Finally, the day has arrived. Bigg Boss 17 has reached its finale and fans will get to know the winner. There's a lot of excitement among fans as the latest season of Salman Khan's show was quite interesting. It kept the fans glued to the screen. A lot of major fights took place and surviving everything, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashetty and Abhishek Kumar have reached the top five. One of these will lift the trophy of Big Boss 17. While we know the top five, who among them will make it to the top 2? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: This contestant to walk out with money suitcase, tough fight between THESE Top 4

Bigg Boss 17 finale: Who will be in top 2?

BollywoodLife conducted a poll on Twitter asking fans who has the potential to win Bigg Boss 17. Gauging the response, it appears that Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui could be the top two finalists. Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande were also a part of the poll but they received far less votes as compared to Munawar and Mannara. The standup comedian is leading the poll with almost 67.5 percent of votes. He has received the maximum votes as we write this story. The second spot has been taken by Mannara Chopra. 18.8 percent of votes have been for Mannara. Even though the gap between the votes received by Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui is huge, they are the top 2 contestants as per this poll results. Ankita Lokhande got around 7.2 percent of votes while Abhishek Kumar got 6.5 percent of votes. So the fight for trophy will be between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui? We will have to wait and see.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 poll results below:

Check out video of New Year celebration in Bigg Boss 17 house

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is taking place on January 28. It begins at 6 pm. It will be high on entertainment quotient as many ex-contestants will be performing. Salman Khan will be hosting the evening. In yesterday's episode, a lot of people entered the show to showcase their support to the top five finalist. Karan Kundrra showed up to support Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt was there to support Mannara Chopra, Amruta Khanvilkar came to support Ankita Lokhande, Shalin Bhanot came in to support Abhishek Kumar and more.