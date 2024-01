About 4 crore people watched Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale live last night. Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy for Bigg Boss 17. It was one of the most emotional moments. Muanwar's sisters have joined him on the stage of Bigg Boss. His sisters turned emotional and prayed for his win as it was also his birthday. They wished for him to get the gift that he deserved and he won it. Now, every year fees of Bigg Boss contestants are widely discussed. And guess what? Reports suggest that Munawar is not the highest-paid contestant.

Catch up on all the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande makes her first social media post after the grand finale; pens 'A journey to be...'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui is not the highest-paid Bigg Boss contestant?

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 and picked up the trophy as well. As per a report in Filmibeat, Munawar earned a whopping Rs 1.2 crore for Bigg Boss. It is said that he charged Rs 8 lakh per week to stay inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. Plus in addition to it is the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. The sum total of Munawar Faruqui's wins is Rs 1.7 crore. Munawar also won a brand new car along with the whopping pay cheque. However, he is not the highest-paid contestant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Does Munawar Faruqui regret the relationship expose in his journey? 'Mere saath ye jo aazmaish thi, jo test tha...'

Bigg Boss 17: THIS contestant is the highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan show

It is not Munawar or Abhishek Kumar or even Mannara Chopra. It is none other than popular TV beauty Ankita Lokhande who is the highest-paid contestant of the season. As per the Filmibeat report, Ankita charged about Rs 12 lakh per week. And it makes her earnings for 15 weeks around Rs 1.8 crore. That is more than the total earnings of Munawar including the prize money. Sadly, Ankita was evicted in the fourth spot. She became the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. The actress did not give any interviews and left the set soon after. Ankita was mobbed by paparazzi and fans outside the set but the actress did not answer any questions. She smiled but looked more upset. Well, Ankita's elimination at number 4 sent shockwaves amongst fans. Everyone believed Ankita would end up as the winner or at least first runner up of the season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan to star in big Bollywood projects next?

Trending Now

Watch this video of Ankita Lokhande here:

It has been tough on Ankita inside Bigg Boss. Her journey has been full of highs and lows and fans saw her being vulnerable at many points in her journey.