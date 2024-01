Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra is indeed the best sister one can have. She constantly supports her siblings no matter what. Just a while ago she took to her Instagram stories and rooted for her sister Mannara Chopra's win in the Bigg Boss 17 show. Priyanka shared the picture of Mannara and captioned," Give it your best and forget about the rest". Priyanka Chopra earlier extended her support to sister Mannara when she had a massive breakdown and sent her all the love and strength to be strong. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia calls out Vicky Jain’s eviction; says he deserved to be in Top 5 more than Arun Mashettey

Mannara has reached to top 5 after the mid-week eviction of Vicky Jain. Fans are rooting for Mannara's win and they are calling her the deserving contestant to make it to the top 2. But Mannara has tough competition in Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. As per claims it is said that Mannara will be the third runner and Munawar Faruqui will beat Ankita and Abhishek Kumar and win the show.

Mannara has faced a lot in the house and ahead of the finale she was badly mocked by Ankita and Isha Malviya. The character assassination of Mannara left her shattered but she is holding herself strong and how. Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra too extended her support for her niece and shared a lovely message for her on Instagram.

Mannara who made her debut with Zid in Bollywood is a popular name in the south industry. The actress is hoping that her stint in Bigg Boss 17 will bring her recognition and good work that she has been longing for quite a time now.

Kya trophy insaniyat se bhi upar hai?

Few housemates resorted to tormenting me with derogatory language to break my spirit! Where is the humanity? What world are we living in? #BB #MannaraChopra? #BiggBos17 #MannaraChopra? #BB17 JUSTICE FOR MANNARA is needed ? pic.twitter.com/e9LGLoitva — Mannara Chopra (@memannara) January 19, 2024

#MannaraChopra is sleeping on her original bed in dil ka room where she slept on the very first day. It's a full circle moment for her ?? Oh god, please make her win. She deserves... ♥️#MannaraChopra? #MannaraChopra? pic.twitter.com/PwUx6zl6GC — cupcake (@archivecupcake) January 24, 2024

