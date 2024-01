Bigg Boss 17 is headed towards the grand finale. The top five of the show will mostly be Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. These top five contestants are supposed to be battling it out for the winner and runners-up. Zid actress Mannara Chopra has faced tough times on the show. The latest has been the incident where Isha Malviya called Mannara Chopra a bar dancer. Priyanka Chopra's mother who is a doctor by profession saw a clip on social media, and said that they were behaving in an uncivilized manner. Netizens also agreed on the same. They said while Mannara Chopra might not be a great player, she handled Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Here's all you need to know about the top contestants, predictions, prize money and much more

Priyanka Chopra sends out a message to Mannara Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu said that she sent her best wishes to Mannara. As we know, Priyanka Chopra is the daughter of Mannara's Mama (uncle), late Ashok Chopra. She said that it was great that she made it to the top five. She also said that people would try to break her spirit but she had to be resilient in these final days ahead of the grand finale. She reminded Mannara that she was a Chopra girl. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: MC Stan declares THIS contestant of Salman Khan show as the winner

Mannara Chopra has been trolled as a nepo kid on the show. As per recent social media stats, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the top five. The stand up comedian is going strong despite all the exposes around his personal life. He has an established fan base in the country. The torture task showed his real personality. Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande have behaved quite badly with Mannara Chopra.