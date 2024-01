Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. The grand finale of the show is happening on January 28 and we will soon get the winner of the show. Currently, we have Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan in the show. It is very still very difficult to know who can be the winner. The show is going on well and the contestants are doing their best to win the show. Ankita Lokhande has been in the news. Her marriage with Vicky Jain has become the talk of the town. Their ugly fights and arguments have left everyone shocked. However, Ankita has a huge fan following and many celebrities also want her to win the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Priyanka Chopra's mom, Madhu and aunt Vimla root for Mannara Chopra; say 'You are one Chopra girl'

Rinku Dhawan calls Ankita Lokhande fake

However, Rinku Dhawan who got eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 feels Ankita is fake. Speaking to Etimes, she said that she has always said in the show that Ankita has been fake from the start and is trying to change herself which isn't her. Rinku shares that Ankita did not fight in the start and now when only two weeks are left, she is fighting with her friend, Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Today: Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande out of danger zone as Isha Malviya gets eliminated?

She further spoke about who should not be in the finals and who should be the top two of the show according to her. Rinku Dhawan said that Isha and Vicky should not be in the finals. She feels Abhishek and Munawar will be the top two of the show.

Talking about the recent episodes, we saw Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Ayesha have been nominated for the week. The contestants recently had a roasting show in the house and live audience was there to judge it. The audience will now decide who amongst the four nominated contestants will get evicted from the show.

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

As per reports, Ayesha Khan has been evicted from the house. This weekend ka vaar, we will again see the families of the contestants entering the show to speak with host, Salman Khan.