Bigg Boss 17: The Salman Khan hosted show is just a few days away from the grand finale. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mahashetty are the top five finalists. In the upcoming episodes, guests will enter to support each housemate. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot too will be one of the guests. Recently the Bekaboo actor also revealed the name of the contestant whom he wants to lift the trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Ankita Lokhande or Munawar Faruqui, but Mannara Chopra deserves to win this season; Here's why

Bigg Boss 17: Shalin Bhanot wants Abhishek Kumar to win the show

Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain blushes as media teases him with Sana Raees Khan's name

For those who are unaware, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar worked together in Ekta Kapoor's Bekaboo. The show aired from 18 March 2023 and the last episode was telecasted on 9 July, 2023. Abhishek played the role of Aditya Raichand. Shalin and Abhishek shares a great bond off screen. Abhishek before entering Bigg Boss 17 revealed he took tips from Shalin Bhanot for the reality show as the latter was amongst the top 5 finalist of Bigg Boss 16 and was lauded widely for his game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: MC Stan urges his crazy fandom to vote for Munawar Faruqui; netizens say 'Brother from another mother'

Trending Now

Shalin will soon enter Bigg Boss 17 to support Abhishek Kumar. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Shalin said he wants Abhishek to lift the trophy. The actor also stated that if Abhishek doesn't win, he would like Ankita Lokhande or Munawar Faruqui to win as he is close to Ankita and really enjoyed watching Munawar in the show. He also expressed his disappointment over the way Abhishek has been mocked on the show, stating that Abhishek is a good human being who has suffered a lot in the Bigg Boss 17 house.