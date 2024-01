Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most talked about shows right now. It is getting all the love and support from the audience. The TRPs of the show have been quite decent in the last three months. People have loved the show and the contestants of this season. Currently, we have the top six, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain. Isha Malviya got eliminated from the show today. Very soon, we will see another elimination from the show and we will finally get the top five finalists of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 today: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's future post Salman Khan's show worries Kamya Panjabi? Shakti actress' cryptic post is a hint

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is all set to take place on January 28. Yes, we will finally get the winner of the show. A lot is being said about who can win and a promo of the grand finale is out. In the promo, we see Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Orry announcing the time and date of the grand finale.

A six hours long grand finale for Bigg Boss 17!

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will take place on January 28 from 6 pm onwards to 12 pm. Yes, it will be a six hours long finale this time. It will be a finale party and we cannot wait to know who will be the winner of the show.

As per reports in Telly Chakkar, the winner of the show would take home an amount of Rs 30 Lakhs to Rs 40 Lakhs. Now, it also might happen that there will be a briefcase round with certain amount of money and one contestant might take home the briefcase and get out of the race to win trophy. The amount of the briefcase will be deducted from the winning amount.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet and as per reports, we might see another contestant getting eliminated mid-week. So, who do you think will win amongst, Abhishek, Munawar, Ankita, Arun, Vicky and Mannara?