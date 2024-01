It is the special day for all Bigg Boss 17 fans. Yes, it is the grand finale today. In just few hours, we will get to know who is the winner of the show. Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey have reached the finale and one of them will hold the grand trophy of the show. Fans are super excited to know who will win the show. The grand final will run for six hours. Yes, it is happening from 6 pm today to 12 am. Every year during the finale, a lot is being said about the prize money of the show. As per reports, this year the prize money is around Rs 25 to 30 lakhs. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: With their massive earnings, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are already the winners

Is Arun Mashettey opting out of the show?

Apart from this, there is always a briefcase round where the contestants get a chance to take some amount from the winning prize money and leave the game. It is usually given to the top four contestants of the show. This year, an unverified report says that Arun Mashettey will be taking the briefcase and opting out of the show on the finale day.

However, nothing is confirmed. A few reports have also claimed that Mannara Chopra is taking up the briefcase. A report in Telly Chakkar says that the briefcase will have around Rs 10 lakhs. It will be interesting to see what happens. The grand finale will be full of entertainment and we will see many of the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 17 performing on the stage. Yes, Ankita-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel will be performing during the finale.

Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka will be performing solo. We will also see Mannara Chopra giving an energetic dance performance. The finale will be full of fun.

Who do you think will win the show?