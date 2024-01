Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Even though he was termed as a 'boring contestant' who did not give much to the game, fans voted for him to lift the trophy. He was among the top five along with Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mahashetty. The top three spots were taken by Abhishek, Munawar and Ankita. In the end, Munawar was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 17. It was Anurag Dobhal who claimed that Bigg Boss 17 winner was fixed. He was also a part of the show but got eliminated after a few weeks of run. Now Munawar Faruqui has reacted to 'fixed winner' tag. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui to keep in touch with Ayesha Khan? Comedian says 'Main let go karne...'

In an interview with IndiaToday, the Bigg Boss 17 winner joked that the tag itself appears quite fixed. When asked to react to claims stating that Bigg Boss 17 winner was fixed, Munawar Faruqui said, "Main nahi janta (I don't know). I always thought I had a 50-50 chance as Abhishek equally deserved this win. This tag only sounds very fixed." He also spoke about his journey and accepted that he made many mistakes. However, it was the love of the audience that made him the winner. He was thankful for all the love and support. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui beat Abhishek Kumar with THESE many votes to lift the trophy?

Munawar Faruqui's birthday celebrations

Post the Bigg Boss 17 win, Munawar Faruqui celebrated his birthday along with MC Stan, Faisal Khan and others. A video of him cutting the birthday cake has gone viral on social media. Munawar Faruqui also shared a post on social media thanking Salman Khan for all the support and advice. He called him 'Bhai'. His win did not come as a surprise as Munawar was trending on social media throughout the season. He also had the backing of a lot of celebrities like Badshah, Raftaar, Faisal Khan, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Suyyash Rai and many more.

Ever since Munawar Faruqui's win, Abhishek Kumar is trending on Twitter. A lot of viewers are of belief that he was more deserving to win the trophy than Munawar Faruqui. However, some reports suggest that Munawar won the trophy with major number of votes than Abhishek Kumar. Ankita Lokhande stood as the second runner up.