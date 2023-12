Bigg Boss 17 is in the news. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the most talked about contestants on the show. There have been many instances when the couple fought. They had many ugly fights in the show and things went a bit low in their fights. Vicky and Ankita's mothers had also come on the show to make them understand but their fights do not stop. Recently, Ankita and Vicky's video had gone viral that left everyone shocked. In the video, Vicky and Abhishek Kumar were having arguments and Arun Mahashettey was also sitting on his bed and fighting with Vicky. Ankita stepped in and fought with Arun. Vicky asked Ankita to stop arguing but she did not stop. Vicky got irritated and he gestured as though wanting to slap Ankita while getting out of bed. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s mom faces criticism for covering Vicky Jain’s toxic behaviour; fans say ‘Shaadi bachaane ki koshish mat karo’

Abhishek Kumar and Arun saw this and took a stand for Ankita. However, the couple denied and tried to cover it up. But now, a promo of the show has released where Ankita and Vicky fight again. Vicky told Ankita to think once that their families are also watching. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aoora becomes the next captain after Isha Malviya; fans say 'Indirectly Arun Mahashettey will rule'

Kanchi Singh wishes Sushant Singh Rajput was there in Vicky Jain's place

Ankita then does the slapping gesture and asks that the families are not watching his actions or what. This in a way confirmed that Vicky tried to slap her. Many fans have been reacting to the video and giving in their opinions. Celebrities had also tweeted about the same. Now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Kanchi Singh has reacted to this viral video. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Ankita Lokhande confirm that Vicky Jain tried to slap her? [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Kanchi Singh said that she wishes Sushant Singh Rajput was there in Vicky Jain's place. She further said that they are husband and wife and she is no one to comment on it but it was definitely not a right thing.

Take a look at Kanchi's video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

This video has been shared by TellyChakkar.

Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vandana was asked about the alleged slap gesture video. She denied Vicky hitting Ankita and said that it was just the camera angle. She said that they are a loving couple and that she has lived with Vicky and their equation is nothing like it is being portrayed on the show.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are currently seen as the contestants.