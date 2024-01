Bigg Boss 17 saw some of the most interesting contestants. Fans were quite happy when Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered the show together. However, the married couple has only been fighting. Since week one, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been arguing and their fights have only gotten intense over the days. Over the past week, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been at loggerheads. Their troubled marriage has become the most-talked-about topic. In today's episode, Ankita once again got into a fight with Vicky Jain and accused him of having lack of compassion. Now, stars like Zareen Khan and Kishwer Merchant have commented on the same. Also Read - Disha Patani, Esha Gupta, Janhvi Kapoor and more actresses with the best swimwear collection in Bollywood

Zareen Khan feels sad, Kishwer Merchant is bored with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has taken to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to state that she feels sad for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She tweeted that they used to be couple goals on social media and she hoped that they remember the love they shared. Zareen Khan wants that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain do not get consumed by the show. On the other hand, Kishwer Merchant has tweeted that she is bored of their fights. She wrote that Vicky and Ankita laugh for five minutes and are back to fighting. Her next tweet was to ask them to 'shut up'. Also Read - Anupamaa rules; Bigg Boss 17, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin jump up the ladder on Most-Liked TV shows list – Check Top 10

Check out the tweets below:

I don’t know Ankita & Vicky personally Bt I just feel so sad to see them having so much conflict on #BB17. They used to be #CoupleGoals on social media before #BB17, I wish they remember the love they share, tht part about their relationship, rather than the show consuming them. — Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) January 16, 2024

Bored of their fights .. ek dusre Ko itna sab bolne ke Baad , they laugh for a minute and again start fighting again ? — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 16, 2024

Fuck Man just shut up both of You ?? — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 16, 2024

Here's a video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight

Earlier, Sunny Leone took to social media to extend her support to Ankita Lokhande. She tweeted stating that she is rooting for her to be in Bigg Boss 17 finale.