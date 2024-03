Bigg Boss 18 is back in the news as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has wound up. Names like Faisal Shaikh, Abhishek Malhan, CarryMinati and others are doing the rounds. One of the latest names to come up is that of Johnny Sins. His ad with Ranveer Singh for a men's sexual wellness product went viral all over India. No one thought that Johnny Sins would be seen in mainstream media. There is buzz that makers of Bigg Boss 18 are trying to convince him to be on the show. Steven Wolfe or Johnny Sins is famous all over the world.

Johnny Sins to be on Salman Khan's show?

There is buzz that Johnny Sins might be a part of Salman Khan's show. His commercial left social media in splits. In the past, the makers had got Sunny Leone for Bigg Boss 5. While many were shocked to know that she is from the adult entertainment industry, Sunny Leone won hearts and built a career for herself in India.

Johnny Sins is one of the most famous porn actors in the world. He has featured in over 3,000 videos. He began his career full-time as a porn actor at the age of 28. Ranveer Singh and his commercial has made him more popular. TV diva Rashami Desai said the ad was derogatory to the TV fraternity and some even agreed with her. It seems it was Ranveer Singh's team that reached out to Johnny Sins and he eventually agreed to the same.