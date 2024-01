Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality show and it has a crazy fan following. The seventeenth season will soon get its winner. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is happening on January 28. Currently, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house. However, recently we saw Salman Khan making an interesting announcement that left us shocked. Salman had shared that a few days ago fans were standing outside Salman Khan's house. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Salman Khan threaten Munawar Faruqui that he will not let him win the show? [Fact check]

Commoners in Bigg Boss 18?

They requested him to let them stay inside the Bigg Boss house once. Hence, recently during the weekend ka vaar, Salman requested Bigg Boss to allow these fans to stay in the house post Bigg Boss Season 17. However, it seems Salman Khan is hinting at commoners being allowed in the next season of Bigg Boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and others get nominated; here's who can get evicted next

Well, nothing is confirmed about Bigg Boss 18 yet but fans are hoping that it is true. We had first seen commoners entering Bigg Boss in season 10. Till season 12, we had commoners entering the show but post that we once again had the celebrities only. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s mom to enter the house to support her son; netizens say ‘Ab toh Ankita Lokhande aur Vicky ka divorce confirm’

Talking about the latest episodes, we saw Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's ugly fights. Isha and Samarth provoked Abhishek to the next level and he slapped Samarth. Captain Ankita Lokhande got him eliminated but Salman Khan brought him back during the weekend ka vaar.

He told everyone that the way Samarth poked Abhishek, anyone would have slapped him. He tried to explain to everyone that it was not just Abhishek's mistake. However, Isha and Samarth did not look guilty for what they have done. Many celebrities have supported Abhishek over Isha and Samarth.